    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    WTI 2-25: Anti-Air Warfare 2

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Landon Lingle 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) conduct an anti-air warfare exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25 at Laguna Army Airfield, Arizona, April 15, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 18:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959134
    VIRIN: 250415-M-RT718-1001
    Filename: DOD_110931016
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-25: Anti-Air Warfare 2, by Cpl Landon Lingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-130J
    F-35
    Refuel
    Ordnance
    C-130
    AAW

