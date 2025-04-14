WTI 2-25: Anti-Air Warfare 2

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) conduct an anti-air warfare exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25 at Laguna Army Airfield, Arizona, April 15, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 18:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959134
|VIRIN:
|250415-M-RT718-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110931016
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
