    PCC5 Scenario A B-Roll Package

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by Patrick Hunter 

    Army Futures Command

    Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5) Scenario A, is a Joint and Multinational force experiment taking place at National Training Center throughout March 2025. PC-C5 showcases multi-domain concepts, demonstrates advanced future capabilities and tests future concepts for the Army, joint services and multinational allies and partners.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 17:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959133
    VIRIN: 250313-A-JT723-1022
    Filename: DOD_110931009
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCC5 Scenario A B-Roll Package, by Patrick Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Futures Command
    project convergence
    Capstone 5
    Project Convergence Capstone 5
    pcc5

