PCC5 Scenario A B-Roll Package

Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5) Scenario A, is a Joint and Multinational force experiment taking place at National Training Center throughout March 2025. PC-C5 showcases multi-domain concepts, demonstrates advanced future capabilities and tests future concepts for the Army, joint services and multinational allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 17:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959133
|VIRIN:
|250313-A-JT723-1022
|Filename:
|DOD_110931009
|Length:
|00:04:21
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
