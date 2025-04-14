From Bombing Tokyo to Escaping the Soviets: The Incredible Story of Doolittle Raider Col Robert G. Emmens

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Robert “Bob” Gabel Emmens, lived an extraordinary life that began with a passion for aviation and led him to the heart of World War II. As a Doolittle Raider, he bravely attacked Tokyo in a daring bombing mission launched from an aircraft carrier. Forced to land in Soviet territory, he endured a year and three months of internment before making a daring escape. His fluency in Russian, acquired during this time, served him well throughout his distinguished military career, which included witnessing the rise of the Iron Curtain in Romania and even piloting the Romanian King to safety during a Soviet-backed coup. In our upcoming interview, Col. Emmens shares his incredible story, offering firsthand accounts of the Doolittle Raid, life behind the Iron Curtain, and his remarkable experience as a Doolittle Raider. Don't miss this captivating conversation with a man who embodies courage, resilience, and an unwavering spirit.



Original media AFHRA IRIS 01095255 (K239.0512-1665 REEL 1); Optical Media AFHRA IRIS 01199118 & 01199119.