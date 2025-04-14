Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Bombing Tokyo to Escaping the Soviets: The Incredible Story of Doolittle Raider Col Robert G. Emmens

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Rebekah Horton 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Robert “Bob” Gabel Emmens, lived an extraordinary life that began with a passion for aviation and led him to the heart of World War II. As a Doolittle Raider, he bravely attacked Tokyo in a daring bombing mission launched from an aircraft carrier. Forced to land in Soviet territory, he endured a year and three months of internment before making a daring escape. His fluency in Russian, acquired during this time, served him well throughout his distinguished military career, which included witnessing the rise of the Iron Curtain in Romania and even piloting the Romanian King to safety during a Soviet-backed coup. In our upcoming interview, Col. Emmens shares his incredible story, offering firsthand accounts of the Doolittle Raid, life behind the Iron Curtain, and his remarkable experience as a Doolittle Raider. Don't miss this captivating conversation with a man who embodies courage, resilience, and an unwavering spirit.

    Original media AFHRA IRIS 01095255 (K239.0512-1665 REEL 1); Optical Media AFHRA IRIS 01199118 & 01199119.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 15:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 959083
    VIRIN: 250414-F-KR236-1006
    Filename: DOD_110930406
    Length: 02:00:43
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Hometown: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Bombing Tokyo to Escaping the Soviets: The Incredible Story of Doolittle Raider Col Robert G. Emmens, by Rebekah Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Doolittle Raid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download