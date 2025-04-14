Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL - 100 Years of Innovation - Short Version

    OH, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Ryan J Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. This is a brief timeline of the biggest innovations the Laboratory has accomplished. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 13:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959071
    VIRIN: 250416-F-ZJ423-1003
    Filename: DOD_110930229
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: OH, OHIO, US

    science
    AFRL
    History
    Technology
    USAF
    innovation

