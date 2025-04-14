The DM50 Picnic & Car Show was hosted as a free event for Airmen and their families at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 16, 2025. The event served as an opportunity for the base and the local community to come together to enjoy free food, activities and entertainment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 13:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959070
|VIRIN:
|250412-F-AD704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110930222
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 DM50 Picnic & Car Show, by Amn Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.