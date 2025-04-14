Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 DM50 Picnic & Car Show

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Airman Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    The DM50 Picnic & Car Show was hosted as a free event for Airmen and their families at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 16, 2025. The event served as an opportunity for the base and the local community to come together to enjoy free food, activities and entertainment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Samantha Melecio)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 13:50
    VIRIN: 250412-F-AD704-1001
    Airmen
    Car show
    Family Readiness
    DMAFB
    DM50

