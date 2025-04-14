2025 DM50 Picnic & Car Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The DM50 Picnic & Car Show was hosted as a free event for Airmen and their families at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 16, 2025. The event served as an opportunity for the base and the local community to come together to enjoy free food, activities and entertainment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Samantha Melecio)