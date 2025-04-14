COL Michelle Williams' 250th Army Finance Corps Birthday Greetings

Col. Michelle M. Williams, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, discusses the first Army Pay Master in the ongoing Finance Corps History series leading up to the Army Finance Corps' 250th birthday on June 16th.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 13:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959068
|VIRIN:
|250411-O-YX241-6421
|PIN:
|250002
|Filename:
|DOD_110930208
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
