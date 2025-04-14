Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201st RED HORSE cadre teache survey GPS course to student airmen

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Airman Kyan Stockman 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Cadre from the 201st RED HORSE Squadron conduct a survey grade GPS course for students on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 15th, 2025. Unit cadre teach all RED HORSE-related skills to train and develop Airmen who need certifications, and those who are deploying to ensure high standards and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Kyan Stockman)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 13:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959065
    VIRIN: 250415-Z-MI146-1002
    Filename: DOD_110930200
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201st RED HORSE cadre teache survey GPS course to student airmen, by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engineer
    construction

