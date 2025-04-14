Cadre from the 201st RED HORSE Squadron conduct a survey grade GPS course for students on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 15th, 2025. Unit cadre teach all RED HORSE-related skills to train and develop Airmen who need certifications, and those who are deploying to ensure high standards and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Kyan Stockman)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 13:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959065
|VIRIN:
|250415-Z-MI146-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110930200
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 201st RED HORSE cadre teache survey GPS course to student airmen, by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
