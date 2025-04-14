201st RED HORSE cadre teache survey GPS course to student airmen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cadre from the 201st RED HORSE Squadron conduct a survey grade GPS course for students on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 15th, 2025. Unit cadre teach all RED HORSE-related skills to train and develop Airmen who need certifications, and those who are deploying to ensure high standards and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Kyan Stockman)