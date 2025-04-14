U.S. Air Force cadre from the 201st RED HORSE Squadron teach airmen how to build and assemble a catch cable at the end of an aircraft runway, April 14th, 2025, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. The catch cable is used for aircraft landing on a makeshift runway, or when experiencing braking failure, to expedite aircraft deceleration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Kyan Stockman)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 12:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959064
|VIRIN:
|250414-Z-MI146-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110930185
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 201st RED HORSE Cadre teaches MAAS course to student airmen, by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS
