    201st RED HORSE Cadre teaches MAAS course to student airmen

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Airman Kyan Stockman 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force cadre from the 201st RED HORSE Squadron teach airmen how to build and assemble a catch cable at the end of an aircraft runway, April 14th, 2025, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. The catch cable is used for aircraft landing on a makeshift runway, or when experiencing braking failure, to expedite aircraft deceleration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Kyan Stockman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 12:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959064
    VIRIN: 250414-Z-MI146-1001
    Filename: DOD_110930185
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201st RED HORSE Cadre teaches MAAS course to student airmen, by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    engineer
    construction

