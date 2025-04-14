201st RED HORSE Cadre teaches MAAS course to student airmen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force cadre from the 201st RED HORSE Squadron teach airmen how to build and assemble a catch cable at the end of an aircraft runway, April 14th, 2025, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. The catch cable is used for aircraft landing on a makeshift runway, or when experiencing braking failure, to expedite aircraft deceleration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Kyan Stockman)