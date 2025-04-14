Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The AMEDD Effect Podcast | Episode 2: U.S. Army Chaplaincy Feat. Chaplain (CPT) Christie Torres

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Willie Cunningham 

    3MRB - 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    On Episode 2: The Army Medical Department we had the opportunity to sit down with 3rd Medical Recruiting Chaplain (CPT) Christie Torres to gain insight on U.S. Army Chaplaincy along with the opportunities available for those who are called to serve.

    CH Torres talked about the early stages of her career in the U.S. Army as an Intelligence Officer, going overseas on deployment, and returning home to serve the nation in a different capacity, an Army Chaplain.

    We discuss the requirements, required education, and training Chaplains must have along with a lot more information on Army Chaplaincy.

    Music Provided By:

    Sunrise by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com
    Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com


    Winter by Alex-Productions | https://onsound.eu/

    Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

    Creative Commons / Attribution 3.0 Unported License (CC BY 3.0)

    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US


    Reels Tutorial by Alex-Productions | https://onsound.eu/

    Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

    Creative Commons / Attribution 3.0 Unported License (CC BY 3.0)

    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US




    For more information visit the following websites:

    www.goarmy.com/amedd
    www.goarmy.com/hpsp
    www.goarmy.com/chaplain

    Follow us on Social Media:

    IG: @3rdmrb:

    @theameddeffect
    @nccrteam
    Facebook:

    3rd MRB Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/3rd.MRB/
    North Central Chaplain Recruiting, Chicago, IL) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NCCRTEAM/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 12:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959060
    VIRIN: 240123-O-RJ728-2373
    Filename: DOD_110930093
    Length: 00:40:35
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

