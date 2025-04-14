Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Soldiers conduct squad live-fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.16.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    B-roll
    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a squad live-fire exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April. 16, 2025. The exercise enhanced unit readiness and lethality through mounted and dismounted maneuver operations in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)


    Shot List:
    00;05;00- Title Card
    (00;05;00-00;23;04)- U.S. Soldiers dismount from Infantry Carrier Vehicle-Dragoon (ICV-D)
    (00;23;04-00;46;18)- U.S. Soldiers maneuvering during squad live-fire exercise
    (00;46;19-01;21;18)- U.S. Soldiers shooting blank during squad live-fire exercise

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 12:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959059
    VIRIN: 250416-A-GV482-1008
    Filename: DOD_110930050
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Soldiers conduct squad live-fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

