U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a squad live-fire exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April. 16, 2025. The exercise enhanced unit readiness and lethality through mounted and dismounted maneuver operations in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
Shot List:
00;05;00- Title Card
(00;05;00-00;23;04)- U.S. Soldiers dismount from Infantry Carrier Vehicle-Dragoon (ICV-D)
(00;23;04-00;46;18)- U.S. Soldiers maneuvering during squad live-fire exercise
(00;46;19-01;21;18)- U.S. Soldiers shooting blank during squad live-fire exercise
|04.16.2025
|04.16.2025 12:11
|959059
|250416-A-GV482-1008
|DOD_110930050
|00:01:21
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|0
|0
This work, 2CR Soldiers conduct squad live-fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
