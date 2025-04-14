2CR Soldiers conduct squad live-fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959059" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a squad live-fire exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April. 16, 2025. The exercise enhanced unit readiness and lethality through mounted and dismounted maneuver operations in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)





Shot List:

00;05;00- Title Card

(00;05;00-00;23;04)- U.S. Soldiers dismount from Infantry Carrier Vehicle-Dragoon (ICV-D)

(00;23;04-00;46;18)- U.S. Soldiers maneuvering during squad live-fire exercise

(00;46;19-01;21;18)- U.S. Soldiers shooting blank during squad live-fire exercise