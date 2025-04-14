The AMEDD Effects | Episode 1: The Army Medical Department Feat. LTC Christopher Remillard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Episode 1: The Army Medical Department we had the opportunity to sit down with 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion Commander, LTC Christopher Remillard to discuss what the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) is along with the different opportunities available for those seeking a career in the medical field.



LTC Remillard broke down his journey through the U.S. Army, the Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) and how it is beneficial for those looking to launch their medical career with zero to little debt, the student loan repayment program, the process from being a college student to commissioning in the Army, and a whole lot more.



For more information visit the following websites:



www.goarmy.com/amedd

www.goarmy.com/hpsp

www.goarmy.com/chaplain



Music Provided By:



Sunrise by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com