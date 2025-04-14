U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment participate in a squad live-fire exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 16, 2025. The exercise enhanced unit readiness and lethality through mounted and dismounted maneuver operations in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)
Runtime: 00:02:16:03
00;06 U.S. Soldier conducts microphone check in stryker
00;12 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
00;26 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
00;41 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
00;53 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
01;12 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
01;19 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
01;27 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
01;45 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
01;55 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
01;46 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
01;57 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
|04.16.2025
|04.16.2025 12:06
|B-Roll
|959054
|250416-A-NH796-7461
|DOD_110929991
|00:02:16
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|0
|0
This work, 2CR Soldiers conduct a squad live-fire exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
