2CR Soldiers conduct a squad live-fire exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment participate in a squad live-fire exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 16, 2025. The exercise enhanced unit readiness and lethality through mounted and dismounted maneuver operations in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)



Runtime: 00:02:16:03



00;06 U.S. Soldier conducts microphone check in stryker

