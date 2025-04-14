95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and 9th Theatre Support Battalion conduct a Convoy Mission

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 95th Combat Sustainment Battalion, and British Army Soldiers with the 9th Theatre Support Battalion, began their annual joint training exercise, Operation Clydesdale Thunder at Baumholder, Germany. The exercise key training elements included convoy operations, the establishment of convoy support centers and supply support activities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 11:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|959051
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-DU706-8160
|Filename:
|DOD_110929939
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
