    95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and 9th Theatre Support Battalion conduct a Convoy Mission

    GERMANY

    04.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 95th Combat Sustainment Battalion, and British Army Soldiers with the 9th Theatre Support Battalion, began their annual joint training exercise, Operation Clydesdale Thunder at Baumholder, Germany. The exercise key training elements included convoy operations, the establishment of convoy support centers and supply support activities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 11:39
    Location: DE

    AFNE
    95th CSSB
    9th Theatre Support Battalion
    Operation Clydesdale

