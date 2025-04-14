SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Top Enlisted Leaders Testify, Space Force International Partnerships, and Exercise Combat Archer.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959049" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the CMSAF & CMSSF testify in Congress on military quality of life, Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman gives insights into a new International Partnership Strategy, and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa holds its largest Air-to-Air Weapons System Evaluation Program exercise.