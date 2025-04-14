In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the CMSAF & CMSSF testify in Congress on military quality of life, Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman gives insights into a new International Partnership Strategy, and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa holds its largest Air-to-Air Weapons System Evaluation Program exercise.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 11:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959049
|VIRIN:
|250416-F-XD815-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110929921
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Top Enlisted Leaders Testify, Space Force International Partnerships, and Exercise Combat Archer., by TSgt Louis Koconis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.