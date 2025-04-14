Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SADC Chaplains Conference 2025

    LUSAKA, ZAMBIA

    04.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Chaplains actively participate in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chaplains Conference in Lusaka, Zambia, April 9 - 12, 2025, uniting military and government Chaplains from across the region. This engagement underscores AFRICOM’s steadfast commitment to regional stability, recognizing that a secure and resilient Africa directly supports global and U.S. security interests. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 11:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 959045
    VIRIN: 250411-A-DP681-1079
    Filename: DOD_110929841
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: LUSAKA, ZM

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SADC Chaplains Conference 2025, by SSG Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

