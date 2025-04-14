SADC Chaplains Conference 2025

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Chaplains actively participate in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chaplains Conference in Lusaka, Zambia, April 9 - 12, 2025, uniting military and government Chaplains from across the region. This engagement underscores AFRICOM’s steadfast commitment to regional stability, recognizing that a secure and resilient Africa directly supports global and U.S. security interests. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 11:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|959045
|VIRIN:
|250411-A-DP681-1079
|Filename:
|DOD_110929841
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|LUSAKA, ZM
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
