SADC Chaplains Conference 2025

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Chaplains actively participate in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chaplains Conference in Lusaka, Zambia, April 9 - 12, 2025, uniting military and government Chaplains from across the region. This engagement underscores AFRICOM’s steadfast commitment to regional stability, recognizing that a secure and resilient Africa directly supports global and U.S. security interests. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)