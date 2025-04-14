Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell hosts St. Georges Students at the Pentagon

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell hosted students from St. George’s School at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 15, 2025. (DOD video by Nikki Pineda)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 10:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959040
    VIRIN: 250415-F-VS137-1326
    Filename: DOD_110929814
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    DOD
    Pentagon
    Parnell
    Community Engagement
    Rogers Scholars
    St George's School

