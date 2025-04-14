Robins Ergo Solutions: EP 002 402nd MXSG Plant Services

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Feltrina Harris with the 402nd Maintenance Support Group and Jareem Atwater with the 567th Electronic Maintenance Squadron, both inventory management specialists, talk about the development of a mobile workstation meant to increase operational efficiency and minimize safety risks during warehouse inventory tasks at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2025. Harris and Atwater worked alongside the Robins Ergonomics Department, a team designed to assess and reduce risks to keep the working force at Robins best prepared to deliver warfighting capabilities around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)