Feltrina Harris with the 402nd Maintenance Support Group and Jareem Atwater with the 567th Electronic Maintenance Squadron, both inventory management specialists, talk about the development of a mobile workstation meant to increase operational efficiency and minimize safety risks during warehouse inventory tasks at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2025. Harris and Atwater worked alongside the Robins Ergonomics Department, a team designed to assess and reduce risks to keep the working force at Robins best prepared to deliver warfighting capabilities around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 11:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|959038
|VIRIN:
|250306-A-ZA034-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110929792
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Robins Ergo Solutions: EP 002 402nd MXSG Plant Services, by Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
