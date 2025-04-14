Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Robins Ergo Solutions: EP 002 402nd MXSG Plant Services

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Tomarius Roberts 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Feltrina Harris with the 402nd Maintenance Support Group and Jareem Atwater with the 567th Electronic Maintenance Squadron, both inventory management specialists, talk about the development of a mobile workstation meant to increase operational efficiency and minimize safety risks during warehouse inventory tasks at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2025. Harris and Atwater worked alongside the Robins Ergonomics Department, a team designed to assess and reduce risks to keep the working force at Robins best prepared to deliver warfighting capabilities around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 11:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 959038
    VIRIN: 250306-A-ZA034-1001
    Filename: DOD_110929792
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robins Ergo Solutions: EP 002 402nd MXSG Plant Services, by Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    567 EMXS, 402 MXSG, 78th ABW, Robins AFB, Ergonomics, Robins ALC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download