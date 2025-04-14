April is the Month of the Military Child
In recognition of our awesome military children, Fort McCoy 1st Sgt. Thomas Ninkovich with Headquarters and Headquarters Company is joined by some of those great kids from Tomah and Sparta Schools for this year's celebration video.
Children of service members often encounter obstacles in their day to day lives that other kids may not. Despite these extra challenges they overcome and show how brave, fearless, and resilient they can be.
A special thanks to School Superintendents Mr. Sam Russ from the Sparta Area School District and Dr. Mike Hanson from the Tomah Area School District for joining us to celebrate.
