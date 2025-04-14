video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



April is the Month of the Military Child

In recognition of our awesome military children, Fort McCoy 1st Sgt. Thomas Ninkovich with Headquarters and Headquarters Company is joined by some of those great kids from Tomah and Sparta Schools for this year's celebration video.

Children of service members often encounter obstacles in their day to day lives that other kids may not. Despite these extra challenges they overcome and show how brave, fearless, and resilient they can be.

A special thanks to School Superintendents Mr. Sam Russ from the Sparta Area School District and Dr. Mike Hanson from the Tomah Area School District for joining us to celebrate.