    22nd MEU | Defense of the Amphibious Task Force Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brett Norman 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, and U.S. Navy sailors with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), execute a Defense of the Amphibious Task Force training event as part of Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON 8), 22nd MEU Integration (PMINT) exercise, aboard the USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG), while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 11, 2025. PMINT is the 22nd MEU’s first opportunity in their pre-deployment training program to fully integrate with PHIBRON 8 while at sea, allowing Marines and Sailors to train together as an ARG/MEU team across various functional areas in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Brett Norman)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 10:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959021
    VIRIN: 250411-M-QB913-1001
    Filename: DOD_110929650
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU | Defense of the Amphibious Task Force Exercise, by SSgt Brett Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    22d MEU
    PMINT
    USN
    USS San Antonio

