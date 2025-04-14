22nd MEU | Defense of the Amphibious Task Force Exercise

U.S. Marines with 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, and U.S. Navy sailors with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), execute a Defense of the Amphibious Task Force training event as part of Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON 8), 22nd MEU Integration (PMINT) exercise, aboard the USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG), while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 11, 2025. PMINT is the 22nd MEU’s first opportunity in their pre-deployment training program to fully integrate with PHIBRON 8 while at sea, allowing Marines and Sailors to train together as an ARG/MEU team across various functional areas in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Brett Norman)
