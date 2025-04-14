100th ARW supports last RAFL 25 Mission

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing refuels Danish Air Force and Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35 Lightning II in support of Ramstein Flag 25 over the North Sea, April 10, 2025. Ramstein Flag 25 maximized the ability of the U.S.’ collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, which improved readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 09:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959009
|VIRIN:
|250410-F-IH537-2443
|Filename:
|DOD_110929538
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
