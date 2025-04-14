100th ARW supports last RAFL 25 Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing refuels Danish Air Force and Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35 Lightning II in support of Ramstein Flag 25 over the North Sea, April 10, 2025. Ramstein Flag 25 maximized the ability of the U.S.’ collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, which improved readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)