Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW supports last RAFL 25 Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.10.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing refuels Danish Air Force and Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35 Lightning II in support of Ramstein Flag 25 over the North Sea, April 10, 2025. Ramstein Flag 25 maximized the ability of the U.S.’ collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, which improved readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 09:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959009
    VIRIN: 250410-F-IH537-2443
    Filename: DOD_110929538
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW supports last RAFL 25 Mission, by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    ReaDy Culture
    Ramstein Flag 25
    RAFL 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download