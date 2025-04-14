Coast Guard member William Flores honored at Benbrook, Texas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Family members of Flores, members of the Coast Guard, and citizens of Benbrook gathered to remember and dedicate a statue to Seaman Apprentice William R. Flores on January 25, 2025 near Benbrook, Texas.



On January 28, 1980, Flores, only 19-years-old was newly reported to the Blackthorn when the 180-foot buoy tender capsized near the entrance to Tampa Bay, Florida. Flores and another crew member stayed aboard to throw life jackets to shipmates in the water. Flores used his own belt to strap open the lifejacket locker door, which allowed additional lifejackets to float to the surface, and ended with Flores sacrificing his own life to ensure the survival of his shipmates.