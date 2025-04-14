Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard member William Flores honored at Benbrook, Texas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BENBROOK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Family members of Flores, members of the Coast Guard, and citizens of Benbrook gathered to remember and dedicate a statue to Seaman Apprentice William R. Flores on January 25, 2025 near Benbrook, Texas.

    On January 28, 1980, Flores, only 19-years-old was newly reported to the Blackthorn when the 180-foot buoy tender capsized near the entrance to Tampa Bay, Florida. Flores and another crew member stayed aboard to throw life jackets to shipmates in the water. Flores used his own belt to strap open the lifejacket locker door, which allowed additional lifejackets to float to the surface, and ended with Flores sacrificing his own life to ensure the survival of his shipmates.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 10:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959008
    VIRIN: 250416-G-HU058-1000
    Filename: DOD_110929517
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: BENBROOK, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    Flores
    william flores
    benbrook

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download