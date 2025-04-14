Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24/7 strikes from USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    24/7 strikes from USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) against the Houthis.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 07:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959004
    VIRIN: 250415-D-D0477-1002
    PIN: 25041
    Filename: DOD_110929409
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 24/7 strikes from USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Houthis
    Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran)

