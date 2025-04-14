video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Leaders from the 207th MIB-T, 307th MIB, and 522nd MIB participated in Lightning Mangudai 25 at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, March 25, 2025.

The event challenged Soldiers through a three-phase crucible consisting of an expert physical fitness assessment, a confidence course, and a team-building exercise.

From sunrise to sunset, Soldiers tested their strength, endurance and decision-making while reinforcing the values of communication, adaptability and mission-focused leadership. Lightning Mangudai 25 honors the spirit of the Mongol scouts it’s named after—elite warriors known for their speed, deception and resilience—and continues to forge the next generation of mentally tough, physically ready intelligence professionals.