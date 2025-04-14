Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Mangudai 25

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez-Duran 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Senior Leaders from the 207th MIB-T, 307th MIB, and 522nd MIB participated in Lightning Mangudai 25 at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, March 25, 2025.
    The event challenged Soldiers through a three-phase crucible consisting of an expert physical fitness assessment, a confidence course, and a team-building exercise.
    From sunrise to sunset, Soldiers tested their strength, endurance and decision-making while reinforcing the values of communication, adaptability and mission-focused leadership. Lightning Mangudai 25 honors the spirit of the Mongol scouts it’s named after—elite warriors known for their speed, deception and resilience—and continues to forge the next generation of mentally tough, physically ready intelligence professionals.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 06:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958997
    VIRIN: 250325-A-SV080-3992
    Filename: DOD_110929361
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: VICENZA, IT

