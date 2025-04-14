U.s. Army Soldiers, attached to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theatre, compete in their preliminary Best Squad Competition, Mar. 2025, in Vicenza Italy.
On Day 2 of the Best Squad Competition, Soldiers from the BDE Headquarters Company (HHC), 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion and 307th Military Intelligence Battalion took on the rifle range and both day and night land navigation—testing their marksmanship, focus, and ability to navigate unknown terrain under stress.
From hitting targets with accuracy to finding their way in low visibility, these squads showed what it means to stay sharp and adaptable. One day left to go—who will come out on top?
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 06:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|958995
|VIRIN:
|250321-A-SV080-9223
|Filename:
|DOD_110929358
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 207th MIB - T On Day 2 of the Best Squad Competition, by SGT Joaquin Vasquez-Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.