207th MIB - T On Day 2 of the Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958995" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.s. Army Soldiers, attached to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theatre, compete in their preliminary Best Squad Competition, Mar. 2025, in Vicenza Italy.



On Day 2 of the Best Squad Competition, Soldiers from the BDE Headquarters Company (HHC), 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion and 307th Military Intelligence Battalion took on the rifle range and both day and night land navigation—testing their marksmanship, focus, and ability to navigate unknown terrain under stress.

From hitting targets with accuracy to finding their way in low visibility, these squads showed what it means to stay sharp and adaptable. One day left to go—who will come out on top?