    207th MIB - T On Day 2 of the Best Squad Competition

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez-Duran 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    U.s. Army Soldiers, attached to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theatre, compete in their preliminary Best Squad Competition, Mar. 2025, in Vicenza Italy.

    On Day 2 of the Best Squad Competition, Soldiers from the BDE Headquarters Company (HHC), 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion and 307th Military Intelligence Battalion took on the rifle range and both day and night land navigation—testing their marksmanship, focus, and ability to navigate unknown terrain under stress.
    From hitting targets with accuracy to finding their way in low visibility, these squads showed what it means to stay sharp and adaptable. One day left to go—who will come out on top?

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 06:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958995
    VIRIN: 250321-A-SV080-9223
    Filename: DOD_110929358
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    TAGS

    Land Navigation
    Best Squad Competition
    StrongerTogether
    207th MIB - T. 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theatre

