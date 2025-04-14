Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Culinary Arts Cook Off

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.26.2025

    Video by Spc. Kaleb Kennedy 

    AFN Bavaria

    The 2nd Cavalry Regiment hosted a cook off competition in camp Aachen, Germany on March 26th. During the event, four soldiers from the Regimental Support Squadron and four soldiers from the Field Artillery Squadron competed to show off their culinary skills. After four courses form each team, the winner was the Field Artillery Squadron. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaleb Kennedy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 08:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958993
    VIRIN: 250326-A-RY759-2683
    Filename: DOD_110929353
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary Arts Cook Off, by SPC Kaleb Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

