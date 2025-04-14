The 2nd Cavalry Regiment hosted a cook off competition in camp Aachen, Germany on March 26th. During the event, four soldiers from the Regimental Support Squadron and four soldiers from the Field Artillery Squadron competed to show off their culinary skills. After four courses form each team, the winner was the Field Artillery Squadron. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaleb Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 08:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958993
|VIRIN:
|250326-A-RY759-2683
|Filename:
|DOD_110929353
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Culinary Arts Cook Off, by SPC Kaleb Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.