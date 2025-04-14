Culinary Arts Cook Off

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2nd Cavalry Regiment hosted a cook off competition in camp Aachen, Germany on March 26th. During the event, four soldiers from the Regimental Support Squadron and four soldiers from the Field Artillery Squadron competed to show off their culinary skills. After four courses form each team, the winner was the Field Artillery Squadron. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaleb Kennedy)