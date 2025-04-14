U.S. Soldiers from the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theater and their spouses take part in a married couples resiliency retreat in Garmisch, Germany, Jan. 2025.
Through teamwork, trust, and communication, couples strengthen their relationships and navigate the challenges of military life—because a resilient family means a stronger unit.
This work, Stronger together, mission-ready., by SGT Joaquin Vasquez-Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
