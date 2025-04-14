Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stronger together, mission-ready.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez-Duran 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    U.S. Soldiers from the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theater and their spouses take part in a married couples resiliency retreat in Garmisch, Germany, Jan. 2025.

    Through teamwork, trust, and communication, couples strengthen their relationships and navigate the challenges of military life—because a resilient family means a stronger unit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 06:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958992
    VIRIN: 250125-A-SV080-5289
    Filename: DOD_110929352
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stronger together, mission-ready., by SGT Joaquin Vasquez-Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    Marriage Retreat
    INSCOM
    SETAF
    207th MIB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download