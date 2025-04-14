U.S. Army Soldiers from the 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, embarked on a two-day mountain retreat with Chaplain Capt. Seo in November 2024, in Vicenza Italy. Covering 14 miles of hiking and exploring the true meaning of spiritual resiliency. Through breathtaking trails, heartfelt conversations, and moments of reflection, they strengthened their inner resolve while building bonds of fellowship. The journey ended with cozy cabin nights and meals that nourished both body and soul. A perfect reminder that resilience isn’t just about enduring—it’s about thriving.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 06:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|958988
|VIRIN:
|241122-A-SV080-4491
|Filename:
|DOD_110929309
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spiritual Resiliency., by SGT Joaquin Vasquez-Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.