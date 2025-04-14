video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, embarked on a two-day mountain retreat with Chaplain Capt. Seo in November 2024, in Vicenza Italy. Covering 14 miles of hiking and exploring the true meaning of spiritual resiliency. Through breathtaking trails, heartfelt conversations, and moments of reflection, they strengthened their inner resolve while building bonds of fellowship. The journey ended with cozy cabin nights and meals that nourished both body and soul. A perfect reminder that resilience isn’t just about enduring—it’s about thriving.