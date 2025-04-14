Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spiritual Resiliency.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez-Duran 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, embarked on a two-day mountain retreat with Chaplain Capt. Seo in November 2024, in Vicenza Italy. Covering 14 miles of hiking and exploring the true meaning of spiritual resiliency. Through breathtaking trails, heartfelt conversations, and moments of reflection, they strengthened their inner resolve while building bonds of fellowship. The journey ended with cozy cabin nights and meals that nourished both body and soul. A perfect reminder that resilience isn’t just about enduring—it’s about thriving.

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 06:35
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade
    307th Military Intelligence Battalion
    207th MIB - T
    307th MIB
    Resiliency Retreat

