More than 40 African Land Force Commanders attended the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) 2025 in Accra, Ghana, April 11, 2025. Sponsored by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff and co-hosted by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the Ghana Armed Forces, ALFS 2025 brings together senior leaders from across Africa and other partner nations, April 7-10, 2025, in Accra, Ghana, to address shared security challenges. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
|04.11.2025
|04.16.2025 04:42
|Newscasts
|958984
|250411-F-XX926-1004
|DOD_110929266
|00:01:00
|ACCRA, GH
|0
|0
This work, African Land Forces Summit 2025 Closing - AFN News, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
