Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Land Forces Summit 2025 Closing - AFN News

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ACCRA, GHANA

    04.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    More than 40 African Land Force Commanders attended the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) 2025 in Accra, Ghana, April 11, 2025. Sponsored by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff and co-hosted by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the Ghana Armed Forces, ALFS 2025 brings together senior leaders from across Africa and other partner nations, April 7-10, 2025, in Accra, Ghana, to address shared security challenges. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 04:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 958984
    VIRIN: 250411-F-XX926-1004
    Filename: DOD_110929266
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ACCRA, GH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Land Forces Summit 2025 Closing - AFN News, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ghana Armed Forces
    ALFS
    Land Forces Command
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download