African Land Forces Summit 2025 Closing - AFN News

More than 40 African Land Force Commanders attended the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) 2025 in Accra, Ghana, April 11, 2025. Sponsored by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff and co-hosted by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the Ghana Armed Forces, ALFS 2025 brings together senior leaders from across Africa and other partner nations, April 7-10, 2025, in Accra, Ghana, to address shared security challenges. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)