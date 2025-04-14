Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    InFocus: Imagination Movers Concert

    ITALY

    04.15.2025

    Video by Seaman Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 16, 2025) The Imagination Movers performed at Naval Air Station Sigonella during their tour for service members and families. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 04:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958982
    VIRIN: 250416-N-MX262-1001
    Filename: DOD_110929248
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

