InFocus: Imagination Movers Concert

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 16, 2025) The Imagination Movers performed at Naval Air Station Sigonella during their tour for service members and families. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)