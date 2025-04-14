Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Lunsford 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps complete the Special Forces Obstacle Course during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 15, 2025. The obstacle course was one of several events during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that tested each squad’s physical fitness and endurance. (U.S. Army video reel by Sgt. Brandon Lunsford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 03:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958981
    VIRIN: 250415-A-HV366-2001
    Filename: DOD_110929218
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course Reel, by SGT Brandon Lunsford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    forscom
    usarmy
    Special Forces Obstacle Course
    lethality & readiness
    XVIII ABC BSC25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download