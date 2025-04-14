XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps complete the Special Forces Obstacle Course during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 15, 2025. The obstacle course was one of several events during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that tested each squad’s physical fitness and endurance. (U.S. Army video reel by Sgt. Brandon Lunsford)