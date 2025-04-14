XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course Reel

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps complete the Special Forces Obstacle Course during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 15, 2025. The obstacle course was one of several events during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that tested each squad’s physical fitness and endurance. (U.S. Army video reel by Sgt. Brandon Lunsford)
