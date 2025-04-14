Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECARMY Flies in an Apache with U.S. Soldiers in Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    04.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll flies in an AH-64 Apache with U.S. Army aviators from 1st Combat Aviation Brigade 1st Armor Division, at Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center (DCTC), Poland, April 10, 2025. These lethal platforms underscore the need for continuous modernization & innovation. The Soldiers of 1st Armored Division are currently a rotational force supporting V Corps conducting training exercises with our NATO Allies in the European Theatre to maintain readiness, develop warfighting capabilities, and increase lethality. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    ["The Imperative" by Brad Stones is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com.]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 08:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958977
    VIRIN: 250410-A-WB532-7102
    Filename: DOD_110929200
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECARMY Flies in an Apache with U.S. Soldiers in Poland, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SECARMY
    Stronger Together
    VCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download