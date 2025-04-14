SECARMY Flies in an Apache with U.S. Soldiers in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll flies in an AH-64 Apache with U.S. Army aviators from 1st Combat Aviation Brigade 1st Armor Division, at Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center (DCTC), Poland, April 10, 2025. These lethal platforms underscore the need for continuous modernization & innovation. The Soldiers of 1st Armored Division are currently a rotational force supporting V Corps conducting training exercises with our NATO Allies in the European Theatre to maintain readiness, develop warfighting capabilities, and increase lethality. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)



