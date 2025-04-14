Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll flies in an AH-64 Apache with U.S. Army aviators from 1st Combat Aviation Brigade 1st Armor Division, at Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center (DCTC), Poland, April 10, 2025. These lethal platforms underscore the need for continuous modernization & innovation. The Soldiers of 1st Armored Division are currently a rotational force supporting V Corps conducting training exercises with our NATO Allies in the European Theatre to maintain readiness, develop warfighting capabilities, and increase lethality. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)
["The Imperative" by Brad Stones is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com.]
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 08:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958977
|VIRIN:
|250410-A-WB532-7102
|Filename:
|DOD_110929200
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SECARMY Flies in an Apache with U.S. Soldiers in Poland, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
