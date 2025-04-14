Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day two Feature Video

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Lunsford 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps complete various tasks during Day two of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 15, 2025. Squads throughout XVIII Airborne Corps compete in the Best Squad Competition, which tests them in several areas, including marksmanship, land navigation, small-unit tactics, and endurance. (U.S. Army feature video by Sgt. Brandon Lunsford)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 03:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958976
    VIRIN: 250415-A-HV366-1001
    Filename: DOD_110929164
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Department of Defense
    forscom
    best squad competition
    usarmy
    lethality and tactical proficiency
    XVIII ABC BSC25

