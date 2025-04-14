XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day two Feature Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps complete various tasks during Day two of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 15, 2025. Squads throughout XVIII Airborne Corps compete in the Best Squad Competition, which tests them in several areas, including marksmanship, land navigation, small-unit tactics, and endurance. (U.S. Army feature video by Sgt. Brandon Lunsford)