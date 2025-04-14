XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day two Feature Video

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps complete various tasks during Day two of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 15, 2025. Squads throughout XVIII Airborne Corps compete in the Best Squad Competition, which tests them in several areas, including marksmanship, land navigation, small-unit tactics, and endurance. (U.S. Army feature video by Sgt. Brandon Lunsford)
04.15.2025
04.16.2025
Video Productions
|Location:
FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
