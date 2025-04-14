Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ensuring Operational Readiness: 2d TSB conducts Soldier readiness event

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    04.16.2025

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 2d Theater Signal Brigade held a Soldier Readiness Processing event, April 10, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The SRP is a comprehensive process to ensure Soldiers are medically, administratively and logistically prepared for deployment, training and other military duties. By conducting these events regularly, the brigade’s human resources staff can identify and rectify any issues, minimizing potential disruptions in operational readiness. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; Music courtesy of fesliyanstudios.com)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 02:08
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Soldier Readiness Processing
    Readiness
    NETCOM
    2sigbde

