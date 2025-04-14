Ensuring Operational Readiness: 2d TSB conducts Soldier readiness event

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade held a Soldier Readiness Processing event, April 10, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The SRP is a comprehensive process to ensure Soldiers are medically, administratively and logistically prepared for deployment, training and other military duties. By conducting these events regularly, the brigade’s human resources staff can identify and rectify any issues, minimizing potential disruptions in operational readiness. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; Music courtesy of fesliyanstudios.com)
