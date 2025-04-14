Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Day In The Life: Security Forces

    JAPAN

    03.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    B-Roll stringer for this AFN Day In The Life, Senior Airman Alexander Frank, 374th Security Forces patrolman, talks about an average day in Security Forces on Yokota Air Base, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 00:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958972
    VIRIN: 250316-F-HI767-8573
    Filename: DOD_110929073
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Day In The Life: Security Forces, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

