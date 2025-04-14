XVIII ABC BSC2025 M4 Night B-roll

Teams from across XVIII Airborne Corps compete to see who will represent the Corps for the next level of the Best Squad Competition. For this event, Soldiers tested their skills at an M4 night qualification at Fort Campbell, KY on April 15, 2025. The multi-day competition will test the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 00:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958970
|VIRIN:
|250415-A-KQ181-1998
|Filename:
|DOD_110929045
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
