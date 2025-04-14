Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII ABC BSC2025 M4 Night B-roll

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Teams from across XVIII Airborne Corps compete to see who will represent the Corps for the next level of the Best Squad Competition. For this event, Soldiers tested their skills at an M4 night qualification at Fort Campbell, KY on April 15, 2025. The multi-day competition will test the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 00:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958970
    VIRIN: 250415-A-KQ181-1998
    Filename: DOD_110929045
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    night
    Fort Campbell
    Best Squad
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    BSC2025

