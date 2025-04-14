XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Two: Land Navigation B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps conduct land navigation during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 15, 2025. The land navigation event was a key test of each squad’s ability to apply small-unit tactics and demonstrate technical precision in the field. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Morgan)