XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Two: Land Navigation B-Roll

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps conduct land navigation during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 15, 2025. Land navigation is a fundamental Soldier skill that involves identifying grid coordinates and moving across challenging terrain in all conditions, whether day or night. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 23:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958968
|VIRIN:
|250415-A-TQ927-3230
|Filename:
|DOD_110928957
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
