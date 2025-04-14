Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Two: Land Navigation B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps conduct land navigation during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 15, 2025. Land navigation is a fundamental Soldier skill that involves identifying grid coordinates and moving across challenging terrain in all conditions, whether day or night. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 23:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958968
    VIRIN: 250415-A-TQ927-3230
    Filename: DOD_110928957
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Two: Land Navigation B-Roll, by SPC Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    land navigation
    best squad competition
    USArmy
    Department of Defense (DoD)
    XVIII ABC BSC25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download