Two RFISD athletes power their way to success

Destynee Sourignavong, Randolph Field Independent School District (RFISD) junior, and Taulepeti Valai, senior, share their story on how powerlifting guided their way to success, April 4, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Sourignavong won the state silver medal and was recognized as the strongest pound-for-pound female athlete in the history of RFISD. Valai won the state powerlifting title and set a new state record for his school. The RFISD athletics program plays a powerful role in supporting their unique student population. The program provides a support system that helps students thrive socially, emotionally, and academically. The RFISD athletic program strives to promote physical fitness, teamwork, and discipline while providing opportunities for students to compete and grow both on and off the field. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)
