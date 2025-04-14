Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Obstacle Course - XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Teams from across XVIII Airborne Corps compete to see who will represent the Corps for the next level of the Best Squad Competition. For this event, Soldiers went through the 5th Special Forces Group Obstacle Course to test their physical strength at Fort Campbell, KY on April 15, 2025. he multi-day competition will test the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 20:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958961
    VIRIN: 250415-A-GF305-6768
    Filename: DOD_110928795
    Length: 00:07:24
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Obstacle Course - XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition B-Roll, by 1LT Dalton Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Cambell
    Obstacle Coarse
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    XVIII ABC BSC25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download