Teams from across XVIII Airborne Corps compete to see who will represent the Corps for the next level of the Best Squad Competition. For this event, Soldiers went through the 5th Special Forces Group Obstacle Course to test their physical strength at Fort Campbell, KY on April 15, 2025. he multi-day competition will test the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 20:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958961
|VIRIN:
|250415-A-GF305-6768
|Filename:
|DOD_110928795
|Length:
|00:07:24
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Obstacle Course - XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition B-Roll, by 1LT Dalton Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.