    XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Combat Water Survival Assessment B-Roll

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Ashley Xie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps perform a Combat Water Survival Assessment (CWSA) day two of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on April 15, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The Best Squad Competition tests squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Xie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 23:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958959
    VIRIN: 250415-A-GT064-2001
    Filename: DOD_110928792
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Combat Water Survival Assessment B-Roll, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    forscom
    Best Squad Competition
    USARMY
    CWSA
    Department of Defense (DoD)
    XVIII ABC BSC25

