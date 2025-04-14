XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Combat Water Survival Assessment B-Roll

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps perform a Combat Water Survival Assessment (CWSA) day two of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on April 15, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The Best Squad Competition tests squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Xie)
|04.15.2025
|04.15.2025 23:27
|B-Roll
|958959
|250415-A-GT064-2001
|DOD_110928792
|00:05:36
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|0
|0
