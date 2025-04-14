Michael Sang Correa Verdict Press Conference

Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division provides comments at the successful conclusion and guilty verdict against Michael Sang Correa, April 15. A Colorado jury convicted a Gambian national, Michael Sang Correa, on torture charges for his participation in the torture of numerous victims in The Gambia in 2006, including through beating and flesh burning, because of the victims’ purported involvement in a plot against The Gambia’s then-President, Yahya Jammeh.
