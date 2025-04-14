Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michael Sang Correa Verdict Press Conference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Charles Reed            

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division provides comments at the successful conclusion and guilty verdict against Michael Sang Correa, April 15. A Colorado jury convicted a Gambian national, Michael Sang Correa, on torture charges for his participation in the torture of numerous victims in The Gambia in 2006, including through beating and flesh burning, because of the victims’ purported involvement in a plot against The Gambia’s then-President, Yahya Jammeh.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 20:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 958957
    VIRIN: 250415-O-CR964-8062
    Filename: DOD_110928762
    Length: 00:12:06
    Location: DENVER, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gambia
    ICE
    Correa
    guilty verdict

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download