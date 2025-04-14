Michael Sang Correa Verdict Press Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division provides comments at the successful conclusion and guilty verdict against Michael Sang Correa, April 15. A Colorado jury convicted a Gambian national, Michael Sang Correa, on torture charges for his participation in the torture of numerous victims in The Gambia in 2006, including through beating and flesh burning, because of the victims’ purported involvement in a plot against The Gambia’s then-President, Yahya Jammeh.