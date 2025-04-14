Camp Pendleton Observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick Brown and Sgt. Maj. Sherri Cook, the commanding general and command senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Heather Guerrero and Capt. Marie Rodriguez, the sexual assault response coordinator for MCIWest, MCB Camp Pendleton and a sexual assault prevention and response victim advocate for Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, speak on Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 10, 2025. The month of April is dedicated to raising public awareness toward sexual violence and aims to educate the community on prevention methods. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)