    Camp Pendleton Observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick Brown and Sgt. Maj. Sherri Cook, the commanding general and command senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Heather Guerrero and Capt. Marie Rodriguez, the sexual assault response coordinator for MCIWest, MCB Camp Pendleton and a sexual assault prevention and response victim advocate for Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, speak on Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 10, 2025. The month of April is dedicated to raising public awareness toward sexual violence and aims to educate the community on prevention methods. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025
    Category: PSA
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PSA; SAAPM; Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month; SAPR; SARC; Camp Pendleton

