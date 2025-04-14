Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII ABC BSC2025 CWSA B-roll

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Teams from across XVIII Airborne Corps compete to see who will represent the Corps for the next level of the Best Squad Competition. For this event, Soldiers went through a Combat Water Survival Assessment to test their ability to be submerged in uniform and swim 30 meters at Fort Campbell, KY on April 15, 2025. The multi-day competition will test the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 20:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958952
    VIRIN: 250415-A-KQ181-7980
    Filename: DOD_110928665
    Length: 00:06:57
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

