XVIII ABC BSC2025 CWSA B-roll

Teams from across XVIII Airborne Corps compete to see who will represent the Corps for the next level of the Best Squad Competition. For this event, Soldiers went through a Combat Water Survival Assessment to test their ability to be submerged in uniform and swim 30 meters at Fort Campbell, KY on April 15, 2025. The multi-day competition will test the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 20:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958952
|VIRIN:
|250415-A-KQ181-7980
|Filename:
|DOD_110928665
|Length:
|00:06:57
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
