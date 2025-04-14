Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army ROTC Cadets participate in field training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Cadets complete field training April 11, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. They are among more than 70 other cadets from seven universities completing field training. ROTC training leaders said the training was a combined field training exercise. Senior ROTC schools from across Wisconsin as well as from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan came together to train on small unit tactics, troop leading procedures, and land navigation. This was the last large-scale training exercise for the third-year cadets prior to their formal assessment at Fort Knox, Ky., later in summer 2025. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 18:14
