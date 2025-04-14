University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point ROTC Cadet discusses completing field training at Fort McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cadet Jacob Adamski with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point ROTC Program talks about completing field training April 11, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Sandretti was with more than 70 other cadets from seven universities completing field training. ROTC training leaders said the training was a combined field training exercise. Senior ROTC schools from across Wisconsin as well as from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan came together to train on small unit tactics, troop leading procedures, and land navigation. This was the last large-scale training exercise for the third-year cadets prior to their formal assessment at Fort Knox, Ky., later in summer 2025. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)