    Installations & Logistics 2025 Awards Dinner

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kiara Rawls 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Kamoryn Rogers and Capt. Samantha Donatelli, speak on their respective awards at the Marine Corps Association 2025 Installations & Logistics Awards Ceremony, in Arlington, Virginia, March 27, 2025. Rogers was presented with the 2024 Marine Corps Enlisted Logistician of the Year award and Donatelli was presented with the 1st Lt Travis Manion Memorial Award as the 2024 Marine Corps Officer Logistician of the Year. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Kiara Rawls)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 19:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958943
    VIRIN: 250327-M-OE291-1001
    Filename: DOD_110928569
    Length: 00:06:42
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installations & Logistics 2025 Awards Dinner, by LCpl Kiara Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Association
    Awards and Ceremonies
    Installations & Logistics

