Installations & Logistics 2025 Awards Dinner

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Kamoryn Rogers and Capt. Samantha Donatelli, speak on their respective awards at the Marine Corps Association 2025 Installations & Logistics Awards Ceremony, in Arlington, Virginia, March 27, 2025. Rogers was presented with the 2024 Marine Corps Enlisted Logistician of the Year award and Donatelli was presented with the 1st Lt Travis Manion Memorial Award as the 2024 Marine Corps Officer Logistician of the Year. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Kiara Rawls)