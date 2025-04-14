MBW Battalion Night Drill Rehearsal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Barracks Washington execute Friday Evening Parade practice during night drill rehearsal at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., on April 14, 2025. Marines from various units across 8th & I rehearse daily in the months leading up to parade season, including evening practices timed with the Friday Evening Parade schedule. The Friday Evening Parade has been a tradition at the "Oldest Post of the Corps" for over 60 years with this year's parade season holding significance as the Marine Corps celebrates its 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle)