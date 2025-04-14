B-roll of XVIII Airborne Corps squads engaging targets and stressful fitness activities during the Corps Best Squad Competition on April 14, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The multi-day competition tests the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958939
|VIRIN:
|250415-A-YM156-6954
|Filename:
|DOD_110928443
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Stress Shoot-XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition, by MSG Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
