    Stress Shoot-XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    B-roll of XVIII Airborne Corps squads engaging targets and stressful fitness activities during the Corps Best Squad Competition on April 14, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The multi-day competition tests the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    Fitness
    BSC2025
    XVIIIABNBSC25

