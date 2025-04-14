Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apache DART

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    An AH64 Apache assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division provides security for the Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) during a simulated recovery operation on a downed UH-60 Blackhawk on April 2, 2025. DART teams are responsible for recovering aircraft after they crash or become disabled and can no longer fly. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958938
    VIRIN: 250415-A-ID763-5260
    Filename: DOD_110928395
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    101st CAB
    AH64
    Apache
    DART

