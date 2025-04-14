Apache DART

An AH64 Apache assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division provides security for the Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) during a simulated recovery operation on a downed UH-60 Blackhawk on April 2, 2025. DART teams are responsible for recovering aircraft after they crash or become disabled and can no longer fly. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
