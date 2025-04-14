Apache DART

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958938" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An AH64 Apache assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division provides security for the Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) during a simulated recovery operation on a downed UH-60 Blackhawk on April 2, 2025. DART teams are responsible for recovering aircraft after they crash or become disabled and can no longer fly. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)